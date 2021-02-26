Aly Goni celebrated his birthday with family and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in Jammu and Kashmir on February 25, 2021. Bigg Boss 14 contestants and TV actors flew to Jammu from Mumbai just after Bigg Boss 14 ended. In a recent interview with Times of India, Aly said Jasmin being with him is the ebst gift I can get. Meeting Jasmin as his girlfriend is this year’s best gift. While speaking to the portal, Aly Gon revealed that what al gifts he got from his lady love. “The best gift I have got this year is Jasmin. It has been a beautiful day. My family has planned a party for me now at night, so that’s going to be fun. Jasmin and my family members have been pampering me all day. She got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket. My family, too, had done some shopping before I came here; they bought things that I love like hoodies and watches”, told Aly. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Motivates Neha Kakkar to Donate Rs 3 Lakh to Families of Missing Uttarakhand Labourers

Jasmin Bhasin had taken to Instagram to wish her lover boy. She shared a lovey-dovey pic and wrote a beautiful caption: "Happy birthday my hero😘 This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love ❤️".



Aly Goni’s most heartbreaking moment on Bigg Boss 14 was watching Jasmin Bhasin leave the house, once she was evicted from the show. He also revealed that “The one thing I wished would not have happened in the Bigg Boss house was Jasmin’s eviction. I wanted to see us in the top two”. However, he admits the show helped him build a positive image, as he was praised for the support he extended to Jasmin, and later Rahul Vaidya.