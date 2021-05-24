Mumbai: Television’s love birds, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples. Aly took to Instagram sharing the cutest version of the Runaway challenge so far. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Confirms: Aly And I Were Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Jammu Last Month

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin participated in a social media viral trend set to the song Runaway by Norwegian singer Aurora. However, they gave it an adorable twist. Rather than stepping outside and recording the trend under the sky, they decided to be ‘lazy’ and did it on their bed. Sharing the video, Aly wrote, “Bohot socha bahar jaake sab ki tarha pose maarenge with nice view butttt hum dono lazy hai toh yehi ho paya humse dekhlo (We thought we would pose outside, with a nice backdrop, like everyone else but we both are lazy so this is what we could do) @jasminbhasin2806.” Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Is Missing Candle Light Dinner Date With Aly Goni, Shares This Throwback Picture

While fans were quick to shower love and drop heart emojis, Jasmin took to the comment section mentioning that Aly posted this ‘without asking her.’ Jasmin Aly and Jasmin’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Sonali Phogat also dropped a loved-up emoji and wrote, “cute both of you.”

Jasmin and Aly confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Even outside the Bigg Boss house, the duo has been spotted together several times whether it is for shopping or for dinner dates. Jasmin and Aly visited the latter’s house in Jammu last month. Back then, during the Ramadan month, Jasmin was also seen preparing Iftaari for Aly’s family. The duo also featured in several songs together including Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit and Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

Have you also tried this runaway challenge yet?