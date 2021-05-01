Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni has tested negative for coronavirus. He took to Twitter sharing the news with his fans and further informed that he is feeling better now. “Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone. Love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (get tested in case of any symptom). Take care of ur self and ur family (sic),” Aly tweeted. Also Read - Jasmin, Aly Bring A Tale Of Love, Betrayal And Revenge With 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega', Watch Teaser

Aly Goni also shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for praying for him and sending him all the love. He also urged his fans to get tested if they have any symptoms and that they must continue to follow coronavirus norms. Any also asked fans to get vaccinated. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin se hi Shaadi Karni Hai: Aly Goni Declares His Love Like Never Before

Earlier on Saturday, Ali had shared a note on social media informing fans that he will not be able to keep his Roza fast because of his health condition. This made his fans worried, who then flooded his post with good wishes. Also Read - 'Ghar Ki Bahu' Jasmin Bhasin Prepares Iftaar at Aly Goni's House, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

On the work front, Ali has been promoting his latest single titled “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” on social media. The song is a story of love, betrayal, revenge and self-respect and also features Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly and Jasmin confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Even outside the Bigg Boss house, the duo has been spotted together several times whether it is for shopping or for dinner dates. Recently, Jasmin was also seen helping Aly’s family with Iftaari preparations. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.