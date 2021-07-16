Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding is taking place in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. Several videos and pictures from The Dishul Wedding have gone viral and one of them is shared by Rahul Vaidya’s close friend Aly Goni, who was also his fellow contestant in Bigg Boss 14. Aly shared a hilarious video where Rahul is seen exchanging rings with Disha and on the other hand, Aly is seen holding Vaidya’s shoes – a Punjabi juti he wore with sherwani.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar First Wedding Photos Out: Bride Gives Vibes in Red Lehenga, Groom Dances in Baraat

Aly Goni said in the video: “Joote Chori Nahi Hone Denge”. He is keeping the groom’s shoes safely so that the bridesmaids don’t take it. ‘Joota Chupai’ or ‘Joota Chori’ rasam literally means hiding shoes from ladkiwale. It’s a mischievous and fun-filled ceremony. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding: Choreographer Reveals Details of Sangeet Ceremony And a Lot More

Watch Aly Goni’s video at Rahul Vaidya’s wedding:

Aly Goni poses with groom Rahul Vaidya. “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai #thedishulwedding #raly #alygoni,” the actor wrote. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s Mehendi Ceremony Starts, Groom Sings ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ - Couple Looks Breathtaking in Traditional Attires

Several fan pages dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have started trending #TheDishulWedding where they share pictures and videos from their wedding festivities.

Check Disha Parmar’s full outfit from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

We wish Rahul and Disha a big congratulations!