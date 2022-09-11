Aly Goni’s Twerking Video on Kala Chashma: Aly Goni never shies away from unleashing his fun side to his fans and followers. The model-actor, who is a popular name due to his stint with reality TV and daily soaps recently rocked the show at Krishna Mukherjee’s dreamy fairytale wedding. Krishna looked no less than a princess while her partner and to-be husband appeared in the uniform of a naval officer. The handsome couple graced the event as they were about to exchange vows for their journey of companionship. Ali, was one of the guests who made sure to make it a memorable event to cherish with his charisma and positive vibes.Also Read - Graphic Designer's Creative Take on Kala Chashma Trend Goes Viral With 20 Million Views. Watch

CHECK OUT ALI GONY’S DANCE SHARED BY PHOTOGRAPHER VIRAL BHAYANI:

ALI GONY DANCES LIKE THERE IS NO TOMORROW

In the viral video as everyone gets into the full-swing party mood Aly jumps into the group and breaks into the dance. With Kala Chashma playing in the background everyone gets into the fun-filled dancing mode. However, it’s Aly who steals the show with his twerking moves reminding of the energetic and sensuous Nora Fatehi. While fans hailed Aly’s fun-dance video, a netizen even wrote, “better than Nora Fatehi.” Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Joins The Kala Chashma Trend, Wows Fans With His Cool Moves | Watch

Aly and Krishna, both feature in the daily soap Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. Aly ahs also been part of reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

