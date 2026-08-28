Amaal Mallik announces break from film music after Awarapan 2, confirms working on non-film album: ‘Ab mujhe vida karo’

Amaal Mallik has decided to step away from film music for a while. After his recent work on Awarapan 2, the singer-composer shared a personal update with fans and revealed what he plans to do next.

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Amaal Mallik (PC: Twitter)

Amaal Mallik has decided to take a step back from film music, and this time, the singer-composer has made it clear that he wants some space. His announcement comes shortly after the release of his latest work for Awarapan 2, making the timing particularly noticeable for his fans. In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Amaal opened up about taking a temporary break and asked his followers, whom he fondly calls ‘Amaalians’, to respect his decision. But this is not goodbye to music. In fact, the composer has something different lined up.

Amaal Mallik announces break from film music

Amaal Mallik announced on August 27, 2026, evening that he would be taking a break from film music for the time being. He explained that he wants to focus on his health, healing, and personal well-being.

The singer-composer also asked his fans not to keep questioning him about the decision. His message came after a particularly busy period in Bollywood, which included his work on Awarapan 2. The film’s music has brought him back into the spotlight, especially with the release of Yeh Awarapan.

Sharing this news on X, Amaal wrote, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians”

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026

Amaal’s announcement has left fans curious, especially because he has been closely associated with some of Bollywood’s popular melodies over the years. However, his decision appears to be a temporary pause rather than a permanent exit from music.

He further wrote, “PS – No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon…. Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I’ll be back Anyway signing off for a bit…”

Amaal Mallik confirms working on a non-film album

While Amaal Mallik is stepping away from film projects, he has no plans to stop creating music. The composer has confirmed on his Instagram story that he is working on a non-film album, giving fans something new to look forward to during his break from Bollywood. He wrote on his Instagram story, “A new journey begins…Working on my first ever non-film album #AnjaaneSafarPar”

This also gives Amaal an opportunity to work on music without the demands and pressures that often come with a film project. He has previously explored music outside traditional film soundtracks, including his non-film pop releases. His association with Sony Music India also included plans for solo and non-film music.

For listeners who have followed Amaal’s career, this could be an interesting new phase. Instead of composing around a film’s story or a character, his upcoming work will allow him to explore his own musical ideas.

Amaal Mallik’s latest work was Awarapan 2 – Yeh Awarapan

Before announcing his break, Amaal Mallik was in the news for Awarapan 2. He composed the music for the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel and also lent his voice to Yeh Awarapan, which released in July 2026. Yeh Awarapan (new version) has received a lot of love from auidence and has crossed 89 million views on YouTube.

The project was particularly significant for him, considering his long association with the original Awarapan soundtrack and the emotional connection audiences have with its music.

Amaal has also spoken openly in recent months about his experiences in the Hindi film industry and the difficulties he faced while trying to secure projects. He previously claimed that he had been removed from several films and described the industry as a challenging space.

His fans may have to wait a little longer for his next Bollywood soundtrack, but the promise of a new non-film album means there is still plenty of music to look forward to.