Home

Entertainment

Amaal Mallik Takes a Dig at Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’? His Tweet Says So!

Amaal Mallik Takes a Dig at Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’? His Tweet Says So!

Soon after Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam released, singer Amaal Mallik took to his Twitter handle to slam the music. Check here.

Amaal Mallik Takes a Dig at Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' His Tweet Says So!

After the release of Tiger 3‘s first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Amaal Mallik’s tweet appears to be a comment on the current state of music in the entertainment industry, without explicitly mentioning Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, or the song from Tiger 3. In his post, Amaal suggests that people are creating anything and everything in the name of music these days. The use of laughing and crying emojis indicates a somewhat sarcastic or critical tone. Amaal expressed his thoughts in Hindi. He wrote, “Aaj kal gaano ke naam pe kuch bhi bana rahi hai public (These days anything is made in the name of music)”. He also used laughing and crying emoji at the end of his post.

Trending Now

As soon as Amaal Mallik tweeted, netizens understood his tweet was for Salman Khan’s recent track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. One of the users wrote, “Jyada sach bol diya bhai”. Another said, “Bro woke up and chose violence 😂”.

You may like to read

Salman Khan fans trolled Amaal for taking an indirect dig at Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. A fan wrote, “Tu aur tera bhai se bhi ganda koi gana bnata kya”. Another fan said, “Ab ye do kaudi ke berojgar bhi Salman khan ko gyan denge”.

आज कल गानों के नाम पे कुछ भी बना रही है पब्लिक🤣 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 23, 2023

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’s music is given by Pritam, the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The choreography is done by Vaibhavi Merchant for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Watch the song:



Tiger 3 is arriving in cinemas on 12th November. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES