Mumbai: Bollywood music-composer Amaal Mallik is one of the popular singers who has a melodious voice. He said that he entered the industry to create his own name and prove the world that he is a different Mallik. Amaal Mallik is the elder son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, and nephew of Anu Malik. His brother Armaan Mallik is also a popular Bollywood singer. Also Read - Indian Idol: Neha Kakkar Falls Down on Stage While Dancing With Aditya Narayan | Watch Viral Video

Amaal who made his debut with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, said: “Fortunately or unfortunately, I have had the Mallik tag follow me through my life and my career. I belong to a family that is involved in films. I took the film line to prove that I am not Anu Mallik or Dabboo Mallik but a new Mallik. As a 15-year-old, I also had the dream to put out my own music, my own video.” Also Read - Amaal Mallik, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar Talk About Their Collaboration With Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaal Mallik (@amaal_mallik)



He further said: “I am glad Sukriti and Prakriti, along with other artists such as Armaan Mallik and Darshan Raval are putting out their own music. Luckily, because of the lockdown, we don’t have film music to focus on. People are listening to everything, every artist and showering immense love. In fact, a couple of times, these artists get more love than their Bollywood songs. I am also slowly trying to do something in that (independent music) space. I did “Tu Mera Nahi.” I was to compose another but right now, it’s on hold”.