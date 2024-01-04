Amala Paul Flaunts Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement Post, See Pics

Home

Amala Paul is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. She got married in November 2023.

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala. Taking to Instagram, Amala, who enjoys 5.2 million followers shared some snaps from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen in a red halter-neck crop top, and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented on the post and said: “Big big congratulations you two… lots of love and blessings to the little cutie.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented: “Congratulations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)



Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay, and got divorced in 2017.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Neelathamara’. She was last seen in ‘Bholaa’.She next has ‘Aadujeevitham’, and ‘Dvija’ in the pipeline.

