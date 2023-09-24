Home

Amar Akbar Anthony Writer Prayag Raj Dies at 88: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and others mourned the death of the veteran screenwriter-director.

Amar Akbar Anthony Writer Prayag Raj Dies at 88: Amar Akbar Anthony writer Prayag Raj passed away at the age of 88. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmia and others sent their heartfelt condolences. The veteran screenplay and dialogue writer and director passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Saturday. He was also associated with blockbuster films like Coolie, Naseeb and Suhaag. His other noted works include Roti, Dharam Veer, Geraftaar and Gair Kanoon. Prayag Raj’s final rites were scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar on Sunday around 10 am. His son Aditya said, “He passed away peacefully on Saturday at 4pm at his residence in Bandra. He had multiple ailments since eight to ten years like heart disease and age-related issues,” as reported by PTI.

ANIL KAPOOR AND SHABANA AZMI TWEET CONDOLENCES ON PARYAG RAJ’S DEMISE:

I’m truly saddened by the loss of the late Prayag Raj. Working with him on “Hifazat” was a privilege. May his soul rest in peace.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Al4RP7poFb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2023

Sorry to hear about the passing away of writer director actor Prayag Raj. RIP pic.twitter.com/OZN2P7xQeH — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 23, 2023

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS EXPRESS MOURN THE DEATH OF VETERAN SCREENWRITER-FILMMAKER PRAYAG RAJ

The late veteran had over 100 films to his credit as a writer and a few as a lyricist. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Last evening we lost another pillar of our great film industry”. Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Prakash Raj and captioned his tweet post as, “I’m truly saddened by the loss of the late Prayag Raj. Working with him on ‘Hifazat’ was a privilege. May his soul rest in peace”, adding folded hand emojis. Shabana Azmi also tweeted, “Sorry to hear about the passing away of writer director actor Prayag Raj. RIP”.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

