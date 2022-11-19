Amazon miniTV Brings Twist To Modern Dating With New Show Datebaazi Led By Rithvik Dhanjani

Can you imagine a world where your parents pick your date?

Mumbai: Can you imagine a world where your parents pick your date? Amazon’s free video streaming service, Amazon miniTV brings to you a unique social experiment, a dating show that includes a unique twist – ‘Datebaazi’. Created by Frames, the show will feature popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani as the lead. The series is set to premiere on 1st December exclusively for free only on Amazon miniTV. Here, viewers also get a chance to win exciting cash prizes and more!

The teaser of the upcoming unscripted series was released on Friday with Rithvik Dhanjani giving audiences a sneak peek into the show where lovebirds must get parental consent before going on a date. This hatke dating show will see parents taking over their kid’s dating applications and make rational decisions. Will the parents’ help their child in finding the perfect ‘swipe right’ or will it result in complete disappointment, only time will tell!

Joining Rithvik, we will also have celeb guests like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh and Uorfi Javed to add more tadka to the twist!

Speaking on being the host of the show, actor Rithvik Dhanjani said, “Datebaazi by Amazon miniTV is a GenZ dating reality show with an amazing twist! What makes the show really fun is the culture shock that the parents get as they get exposed to today’s dating culture! Can’t wait to host this show and bring this naya dating andaaz to everyone only on Amazon miniTV at the soonest!”

The series will premiere from 1st December on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.