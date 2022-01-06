Unpaused Naya Safar: Prime Video announced Unpaused: Naya Safar, a Hindi anthology that will premiere globally on January 21, 2022, in over 240 countries and territories. Naya Safar shares five distinctive stories that highlight how the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed us and made us respect life and emotions more than ever before. Filmmakers like Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, and Nagraj Manjule gently bring genuine human emotions like love, desire, fear, and friendship to life. Unpaused: Naya Safar is a meaningful reminder that there is always light at the end of the dark tunnel, starring Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni, and Priyanshu Painyuli, among others. The anthology, which is brimming with love and positivity, encourages us to embrace fresh beginnings as the New Year begins.Also Read - Pushpa on OTT: The Amount Amazon Prime Paid to Buy Streaming Rights of Allu Arjun Starrer

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Now Release on OTT After Tremendous Performance at Box Office - Read When And Where to Watch

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the first edition of the Amazon Original anthology, Unpaused, which debuted in 2020, the sequel will feature five Hindi short films, each delving into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone while highlighting the significance of maintaining a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year. Also Read - New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Wagner Praises Najmul Hossain Shanto And Mahmudul Hasan Joy For Gritty 104-Run Stand On Day 2

The short films in the anthology include:

• Teen Tigada directed by Ruchir Arun; starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma, and Sam Mohan.

• The Couple directed by Nupur Asthana; starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

• Gond Ke Laddu directed by Shikha Makan; starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran, and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

• War Room directed by Ayappa KM; starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

• Vaikunth directed by Nagraj Manjule; starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “It’s so wonderful to start the journey of our originals this year with Unpaused: Naya Safar, a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide the hope, positivity, and inspiration in these challenging times. This series is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing a platform to compelling and independent cinematic voices of our country.”

Are you excited for the sequel of Unpaused?