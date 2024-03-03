Home

Ambani Family’s Throwback Video of ‘Gujju’ Dance Resurfaces Online Amid Anant – Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities, Fans Say, ‘They Are So Cute’ – WATCH

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off in Jamnagar on Friday, an older video of the Ambani family dancing to the 'Gujju' song from Kal Ho Naa Ho has re-emerged online.

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding is the highlight everywhere. Anant and Radhika will get married in July, and the festivities of their wedding have already taken place. The entire Bollywood fraternity is present in Jamnagar at the moment. Amid the festivities, the old video of Ambanis dancing to a Gujju song from Kal Ho Naa Ho is doing rounds on the internet. The video is from Shloka and Akash Ambani’s wedding.

The video, shows the entire Ambani family grooving to the Gujju song. Needless to say, the video has captured the hearts online. Sharing the video, the official account of Bollywoodmnow wrote, “Isn’t this the cutest video? Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dance on the iconic song GUJJU at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

As soon as the video went online, it garnered massive views. Several fans took to the comment section and wrote, “Humare Bollywood k background dancers kaha hai?” Another commented, “That’s so cool” A fan also wrote, “How cute.” Coming to Anant and Radhika’s wedding, the couple are having a gala time with the pre-wedding festivities happening at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The event is a star-studded event with various B-town celebs and renowned people from different fields gracing the event. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple started on March 01, 2024, and will conclude on March 03, 2024. For those unfamiliar, the theme for day 2 of the event was ‘Jungle Fever’, dictating the attire for the attending celebrities.

The first day, known as “An Evening in Everland,” required all guests to dress elegantly in cocktail attire. Day 2 was themed “A Walk on the Wildside,” with a suggested dress code of ‘jungle fever.’ Lastly, the final day will feature two events: ‘Tusker Trails,’ recommending a ‘casual chic’ dress code, followed by ‘Hastakshar.’

