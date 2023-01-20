Home

Ambani’s Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos

Anant Ambani's pet dog as a ring bearer was a surprise from Isha Ambani to the couple. Watch the videos here.

Anil Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a traditional ceremony at Antilia. The grand ceremony of Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi was attended by the family, the Ambanis, along with their close friends and family, were in attendance for the occasion. Apart from the rituals, the family members also performed a surprise dance number, led by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani. There was one more surprise for the couple. Their pet dog entered the stage as a ring bearer.

The video of their pet dog goes viral where the cute pooch walked down the stairs and went directly to Anant.

Anant and Radhika had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals. Gol Dhana means the bride’s family distributes jaggery and coriander seeds at the groom’s place. Then the bride’s family comes to the groom’s home with gifts and sweets and later the couple exchanges rings.

Watch the video of Ambani’s dog as ring bearer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nitu Ambani – Mukesh Ambani’s dance performance at Anant and Radhika’s engagement

Nitu Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and other family members performed for the engaged couple. Here’s the video.

Yesterday night at Antilia was a starry affair as Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, etc attended the ceremony.