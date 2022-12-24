Ambanis Welcome Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal and Their Twins – See Photos of Grand-Affair Decoration, Lights, Christmas Theme

First glimpse of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins at their grand welcome. See pics and videos

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twins (baby boy Krishna and girl Aadiya) in November 2022 in Los Angeles. On Saturday, December 24, Isha-Anand and their twin babies were given a grand welcome at the Ambani house. The Piramal and Ambani families hosted a grand party upon their arrival in Mumbai. Isha and Anand live in Cedar Senai in Los Angeles, California on November 19.

The Ambani and Piramal families in a statement said: “We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life”.

The videos and photos from the grand welcome show Christmas decorations, lights, and balloons. Isha Ambani’s in-laws Ajay and Swati Piramal were also seen with the other family members at the latter’s Worli residence.

Check out the visuals of Isha Ambani Piramal and Anand Piramal with the twin babies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)