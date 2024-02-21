Home

Ameen Sayani, Voice of Geetmala, Dies at 91 Due to Heart Attack

Ameen Sayani was a legendary radio presenter and renowned voice behind the iconic Binaca Geetmala. May his soul rest in peace.

Ameen Sayani, the legendary radio presenter and renowned voice behind the iconic Binaca Geetmala, passed away at the age of 91 in Mumbai on Tuesday. His demise was attributed to a heart attack, as confirmed by his son Rajil Sayani to Indianexpress.com. Ameen Sayani’s contribution to the world of Indian radio was immense, and he gained widespread recognition for hosting the popular show Binaca Geetmala.

The news of his death has left a void in the hearts of many, and condolences pour in for the Sayani family. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, allowing time for some relatives to reach Mumbai on Wednesday to pay their respects. Ameen Sayani’s unique voice and significant impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered fondly by his fans and colleagues alike.

