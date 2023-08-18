Home

Ameesha Patel recently clarified her controversial remarks on 'homosexuality' in OTT shows which had sparked outrage.

Ameesha Patel Breaks Silence on Her Remarks on ‘Homosexuality’: Ameesha Patel is thriller with the positive response Gadar 2 has been receiving from movie goers. The actress who has returned to the silver screen after a span of almost 6 years has reprised the character of Sakeena in the sequel to Gadar – Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha’s chemistry with Sunny Deol has been hailed in Gadar 2 as well. Th timeless romance of Tara Singh and Sakeena has resonated with the audiences. However, the actress had to recently face backlash for her remarks on homosexuality in one of her interviews. She was referring to the explicit content in OTT shows, which did not go down too well with netizens.

AMEESHA PATEL DEFENDS HER STATEMENT ON HOMOESEXUALITY IN OTT PLATFORMS

In her latest interview Ameesha clarified her statement. In her interaction with India Today, Ameesha opined, “I think that section [who took offence of her comment] misunderstood, because I have nothing against what is going on OTT at all, but I only used to hear from people that we have a child lock on for a lot of content on OTT because we cannot watch those shows with a family audience. 90 per cent of the content on OTT we cannot watch because it has a lot of abuses and nudity and too much of dark content.” She further pointed out, “We want family content which I said was missing for some time. I am glad that ‘Gadar 2’ has come and that is the reaction we are getting where all age group is watching. Not to say that the content on OTT is not good. I would love to be a part of an OTT show, but most shows aren’t universal. ‘Gadar 2’ has filled that vacuum.” For the unversed, in a previous interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel had said, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”

Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023 and also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

