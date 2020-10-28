Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has said that she feared for her life when she was in Bihar campaigning for an LJP candidate in the assembly election. Making a strong statement ahead of Bihar elections, she told India Today TV that she ‘could have been raped and killed’ while she was on a campaign trail and that she ‘had to play along’ to save her life and ‘get out’. Also Read - 'So Jaa Nahi Toh Gabbar Aa Jayega', Anurag Thakur Makes 'Jungle Raj' Jibe To Warn Bihar Voters

Ameesha reacted to the audio clip that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Gadar actor can be heard describing how unsafe she felt while on the campaign trail in Bihar. In a statement, she also claimed that it was like a 'nightmare'. She is quoted as saying by India Today, "I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay."

She added that she had gone as a guest to Dr Prakash Chandra, a candidate of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Bihar assembly election. She accused Prakash Chandra of threatening, blackmailing, and misbehaving with her.

Ameesha said, “Even as I arrived back last evening in Mumbai, he started sending threatening calls and messages and asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him.”

She further claimed that Chandra made her miss an evening flight. “Instead he kept me in the village and threatened to leave me there if I didn’t agree and go along”, she added.

Ameesha further said, “But when I reached Mumbai I had to let the world know the truth. I could have been raped and killed. My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me. And put my life in danger. This was his way of operating.”