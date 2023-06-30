Home

Ameesha Patel Gets Brutally Trolled For Revealing Major Gadar 2 Spoiler

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It was released in 2001. The film depicted the love story of a Pakistani woman named Sakina with an Indian Sikh man Tara Singh in post-partition India.

Gadar 2 update: Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina are all set to mesmerise their fans once again with their undeniable chemistry. Their mega-blockbuster film Gadar broke all the records and is still hailed as one of the best Indian movies to date. Now, the actors are looking forward to the release of its sequel titled Gadar 2. Given the positive buzz around the film and the popularity of its prequel, Gadar 2 is anticipated to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. However, Ameesha’s recent post is likely to affect the film’s business as she has ruined everyone’s excitement.

Gadar 2: Box Office

As fans are eagerly waiting for Gadar 2, it could have resulted in a significant box-office collection for the film. But things seem to have gone wrong with a post shared by Ameesha Patel. On Friday, the actress dropped a still from the film’s teaser which shows the iconic character Tara Singh mourning in front of a grave. This particular scene in the film left everyone wondering if Sakina will die in the film.

Gadar 2 Spoiler: Ameesha Patel aka Sakina’s Post

With an intent to clear the speculations around the scene, Ameesha Patel shared a post on Instagram which turned out to be a major spoiler. Revealing that her character is not dying, she wrote, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of you have been concerned and worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! Well it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it is NOT SAKINA ! So pls don’t worry !! Love u all,” she captioned her post.

Gadar 2 Spoiler: Ameesha Patel Trolled By Fans

Soon after Ameesha Patel shared the post, people began slamming her for revealing the Gadar 2 spoiler. She is being criticised by netizens who are highly disappointed. “Why you are you spoiling the movie before its release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakina, now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out,” one of the fans asked. Another user humorously wrote, “Are ye suspense bhi is post ke sath chala gaya.” Meanwhile, one Instagram user said, “U just ruined the suspense.”

Look at Ameesha Patel’s post on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: What Do We Know

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It was released in 2001. The film depicted the love story of a Pakistani woman named Sakina with an Indian Sikh man Tara Singh in post-partition India. The announcement of Gadar 2 was made in October 2021 and like the original one, the film’s sequel will also be helmed by Anil Sharma.

