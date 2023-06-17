Home

Entertainment

Ameesha Patel Granted Bail in Cheque Bounce Case Ahead of Gadar 2 Release

Ameesha Patel Granted Bail in Cheque Bounce Case Ahead of Gadar 2 Release

Ameesha Patel was recently granted bail in connection to a 2018 cheque bounce case ahead of Gadar 2 release.

Ameesha Patel Granted Bail in Cheque Bounce Case Ahead of Gadar 2 Release

Ameesha Patel Granted Bail in Cheque Bounce Case: Ameesha Patel is once again back in action as she awaits the release of her magnum opus Gadar 2. The actress who played the role of Sakeena in Gadar is all set to recreate her chemistry with Sunny Deol on the silver-screen. Ameesha is often breaking the internet as she is seen vacationing or partying in glamorous outfits. Her new avatar in contrast with her girl-next-door image is a rage among netizens. However, the Gadar 2 actress recently also faced some legal issues for which she had to appear before the Ranchi Civil Court.

AMEESHA PATEL GRANTED BAIL CHEQUE BOUNCE CASE

Ameesha was in Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground in 2018 where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed with him the financing of a film, as reported by ANI. Singh owns Lovely World Entertainment and invested in the filmmaking project. He later demanded Ameesha to return his money since the film did not release due to some reasons. The latter returned the Rs 2.50 Crore amount through cheque, but the cheque bounced. Ameesha was in the headlines in 2021 as well when her cheque of Rs 32.25 Lakh to UTF Telefilms also bounced, according to a Hindustan Times report. She surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case on Saturday, June 17, 2023, as reported by ANI. Soon after, the court granted her conditional bail.

You may like to read

Ameesha recently celebrated her 47th birthday on June 9, 2023. She was seen cutting her birthday cake while people sang ‘happy birthday’ for her. The actress captioned her social media post as, “Mumbai … birthday celebrations continue.. Thank u everyone for the belated bday celebrations and all the sweet efforts made by everyone to make it so special.”

Gadar 2 releases worldwide on August 11, 2023 and is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God! – 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

For more updates on Gadar 2 and Ameesha Patel, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.