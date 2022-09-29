Ameesha Patel Posts Romantic Reel With Imran Abbas: Ameesha Patel recently posted a romantic reel on her Instagram handle with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. Ameesha shared a fun reel with a romantic song from her 2002 movie Kranti playing in the background. Imran joins Ameesha in the video as they perform in the candid fun reel. In her Instagram reel Ameesha mentioned that the video clip has been shot in Bahrain. Earlier, the gossip mills had reported about Ameesha’s alleged relationship with the Pakistani actor. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor also revealed that she has known Imran for many years ever since she studied with him at a university in the US.Also Read - Ameesha Patel Flaunts Her Curves In Her Latest Bikini Video, Checkout Her Top Bold And Sensuous Looks - Watch

CHECK OUT AMEESHA PATEL’S INSTAGRAM POST:

Also Read - Ameesha Patel Raises The Hotness Quotient in Her Pink Stripe Bikini, Fans Say, 'You Will Never Get Old' - See Hot Pics!

AMEESHA OPENS UP ON FRIENDSHIP WITH IMRAN ABBAS

Ameesha captioned her post as "Having fun in BAHRAIN last week with my superstar friend @imranabbas.official … originally a song from my KRANTI w/ @iambobbydeol .. happens to be 1 of @imranabbas.official fav songs and mine .. filmyyyyyyness💖💖🧿😜😜." In her interaction with HT< Ameesha told that she has known the Paksiatni actor since the time both studied together at a US University. Ameesha told that she stayed in touch with most of her friends in Pakistan, who just love India. She also points out that that Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and they have a lot more to talk about.

Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.

