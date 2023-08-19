Home

Did You Know Ameesha Patel Was The First Choice For These Iconic Films?

Ameesha Patel recently admitted that she was the first choice for iconic films like Tere Naam and Munna Bhai MBBS which she had rejected.

Did You Know Ameesha Patel Was The First Choice For These Iconic Films?: Ameesha Patel is currently celebrating the success of Gadar 2. The actress has reunited with her Gadar – Ek Prem Katha co-star Sunny Deol for the sequel. As her film is breaking box office records, Ameesha has finally tasted success almost after more than a decade. Though she had a great start with iconic movies that turned out be blockbusters during the beginning of her career, her choices of movies later affected her career. After the success of Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Anil Sharma’s Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha became an overnight sensation. However, later in her career she said no to many films that went on to became huge commercial hits and some were even critically acclaimed.

AMEESHA PATEL REJECTED ICONIC FILMS DUE TO THIS REASON

In an interaction with ETimes, Ameesha said, “There were lots of films I couldn’t do. I turned them down because of date issues so I couldn’t regret it.” She also stated that since she had previously committed to other projects, so she couldn’t be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt’s Mumma Bhai MBBS and Salman Khan’s Tere Naam. The Gadar 2 actress was also the initial choice for Sudhir Mishra’s social drama Chameli which later went to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ameesha refused to do the film and said the role of a prostitute won’t match her character. Then the role went to Kareena Kapoor, which marked a turning point in her career.

The actress will next be seen in Kalaiarasi Sathappan’s thriller Mystery of the Tattoo. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah and Manoj Shah in crucial roles.

Gadar 2 is currently on a box office rampage as it has also done decent business in single screen theatres. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

