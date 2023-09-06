Home

Ameesha Patel Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was ‘Very Disturbed’ After The Failure of His Films Post Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

Ameesha Patel Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was ‘Disturbed’ After His Films Flopped: Ameesha Patel is currently basking high on the success of Gadar 2. Her chemistry with Sunny Deol is Anil Sharma’s epic actioner has been hailed by fans. Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai which also marked the debut of Rakesh Roshan’s son Hrithik Roshan. The latter became an overnight star with his first film, while his leading lady delivered her second blockbuster with Gadar – Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha also starred in Abbas Mastan’s musical hit Humraaz, starring Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna. However, Hrithik ended up giving a series of flops after his debut, till he delivered his second solo hit with his home-production Koi…Mil Gaya.

Ameesha, in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Ameesha recalled how Hrithik was struggling after Kaho Naa… as he was being written off due to the box office debacles of his films. She said, “He and I used to discuss this on set… On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this? But I think Hrithik is a demi-god, he’s a Greek god, he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken.” The Gadar 2 actress further added, “They said he’s a one-film wonder, and they began comparing him to previous one-film wonders. It’s such a sad tag to give to someone. And when I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh uncle with Koi… Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now he’s going to come back’.” Recalling her conversation with Hrithik, Ameesha told, “He used to be very disturbed, of course. Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho (But you did Gadar and I gave flops)’. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn.”

