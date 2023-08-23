Home

Amesha Patel is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2 but she recently recalled the time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali warned her against the negative impact of the success she received after Gadar.

Ameesha Patel on her career: Ameesha Patel tasted success at the beginning of her career. After her debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai became a hit overnight, she followed it up with an even grand success of Gadar. However, little did she know this grandeur, love, adulation and Box Office numbers will fade away soon. The actor is currently experiencing a deja vu situation with the grand acceptance of her latest film Gadar. In her latest interview, she recalled the time when director Sanjay Leela Bhansali warned her against the dull phase following the success of Gadar 23 years back.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said she was too naive to understand what Bhansali meant but he spoke to her about ‘retiring after Gadar‘. Ameesha said she experienced the same thing later and realised how Bhansali had warned her way back in advance. She said, “Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, a complimentary letter to me. And when I had a meeting with him, he said, ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime, a Mughal-e-Azam, a Mother India, a Pakeezah, and a Sholay get made. You had it in your second film. So what’s next?’ I didn’t understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world.”

Ameesha added that she gave successful films later but not every film can’t be Gadar and the comparisons never stopped for her. The actor said, “Gadar set the bar so high that anything in my films that were superhits after that, whether it was Humraaz (2002), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) or Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), it was a straight comparison to Gadar.”

Ameesha Patel on Her Relationship With Vikram Bhatt

Earlier, she also spoke about how her relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt affected her career. She said the industry doesn’t respect honesty and she had nothing to hide in her relationship but that backfired. “In this industry, honesty is not welcome, and I am someone who is very honest. I am someone who wears my heart on my sleeves. I think that has been the biggest drawback for me in my life. And certainly, the only two relationships that I ever had in public, the only two I ever had, they did take a toll on my career,” she said.

Your thoughts on Ameesha’s latest statement? Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is doing fantastic business at the Box Office. The film has gone past Rs 400 crore in India and is eyeing Rs 500 crore worldwide after 12 days. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

