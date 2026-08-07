Ameesha Patel says she has no plans to marry, opens up about choosing career over love

Ameesha Patel once said she has made sacrifices for both love and her career over the years, but those experiences taught her important lessons about relationships and priorities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ameesha-patel-says-she-has-no-plans-to-marry-opens-up-about-choosing-career-over-love-8495236/ Copy

Ameesha Patel (PC-Instagram)

Actress Ameesha Patel has made it clear that marriage is not on her immediate list of priorities. During a recent #AskAmy session on X (Twitter), she was asked when she planned to get married. Her answer was simple — she is happy with her life as it is and does not feel the need to settle down just for the sake of marriage. Responding to a fan who asked, “When r u getting married?”, Ameesha wrote, “Never. Superrr happy being single.” She went on to explain that she already has a strong support system in her life. “I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can’t afford one man to come and change all that,” she added.

Hey tweethearts !!! Hope u are already to have our #AskAmy chat as planned today !! So bring on ur questions !! Let’s roll ❤️❤️ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) August 6, 2026



While Ameesha currently appears comfortable with being single, she has previously spoken about how her career once came in the way of a serious relationship.

During an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, the actor revealed that she had been in a serious relationship before entering the film industry. According to Ameesha, they came from similar family backgrounds and had many things in common. However, things changed when she decided to become an actor.

She revealed that her partner was uncomfortable with the idea of her being in the public eye. Faced with the choice between her relationship and her career, Ameesha chose acting.

The actor said she has made sacrifices for both love and her career over the years, but those experiences taught her important lessons about relationships and priorities.

Interestingly, Ameesha has not completely closed the door on marriage. In the same conversation, she said she would be open to getting married if she met someone she genuinely considered worthy.

She also said that age is not necessarily important to her when it comes to finding a partner. According to Ameesha, mental maturity matters more than age, and she has met people older than her who, in her words, lacked maturity.

Over the years, Ameesha has been linked to several names, with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt being among her most talked-about relationships. However, the actor has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

For now, Ameesha appears to be enjoying her independence and is in no hurry to change her relationship status.