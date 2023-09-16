Home

Ameesha Patel recently took potshots at Bollywood camps and 'idol gossiping' recalling her journey in Hindi film industry.

Ameesha Patel Takes Potshots at Bollywood Camps: Ameesha Patel is currently basking high on the accolades for her epic action-drama Gadar 2. The actress revived the character of Sakeena from Gadar – Ek Prem Katha in the Anil Sharma directorial. Her on-screen romantic chemistry with Sunny Deol who plays the iconic Tara Singh in the movie was hailed by cinephiles. The gigantic commercial success of the film is being attributed to the nostalgia among movie buffs about the love story of Sakeena and Tara Singh. Ameesha recently opened up on her career in Bollywood and her views on camps and ‘idol gossiping’.

AMEESHA PATEL SAYS SHE ALWAYS CALLS A SPADE A SPADE

The Gadar 2 actress, in an interaction with ETimes said, “I was taught to call a spade a spade. With me, what you see is what you get,” says Ameesha Patel. Her honesty isn’t just limited to work. She shares, “I have never hidden a relationship, break-up, or make-up, whether with my family, friends, or romantic involvements. Such has been my upbringing.” Recalling her grandmother who encouragd her to be honest, she told, “She (Ameesha’s grandmother) would say, The path might be tougher for honest people, but it’s a surer path. It’s a longer route to success because you don’t play dirty games with people to get your way, but you sleep well at night.” Ameesha also opined, “I don’t backbite, speak ill, or gossip about colleagues from the industry. I don’t belong to camps, so someone sucking up to them gets what I would be offered. I don’t do idle gossiping and backbiting because that’s not why I am here. Some camps thrive on it, but I can’t. I can’t put someone down to bring myself up.”

AMEESHA PATEL OPENS UP ON GOSSIPING AND TOXICITY IN B-TOWN

The actreess also opened up on the dark side of B-town and stated that, “In an industry that thrives on relationship-building, people don’t always appreciate my kind of honesty. If I am asked for my opinion about a film after its screening, I will tell you the truth, and that can be dangerous. People see me as muhphatt. They know, isko jo bolna hai, ye bolke hi jaayegi (whatever she wants to say, she will say). I don’t know how to sugar-coat things and that can sometimes create misunderstandings. I would never pull someone down to rise. If, in the bargain, I lose out on some work, then so be it. I prefer to sit in a corner and read a book on the set rather than gossip and spread toxicity. I think it is important to have a social and political outlook in life, otherwise, you will get sucked up in small coups of the industry, which is unhealthy. I think this practice and belief is what has kept me grounded and real.”

