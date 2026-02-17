Ameesha Patel to face jail after Rajpal Yadav? Actress breaks silence, calls allegations... - Know truth here

Amidst reports of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s legal troubles, Ameesha Patel’s name is now in the headlines. A 2017 event dispute case has been filed. Speculations intensified after reports emerged that the Moradabad court had issued a non-bailable warrant. Could it lead to jail time? Amid these discussions, the “Gadar 2” actress herself has come forward and clarified. Responding on Instagram Stories, Ameesha called it a “very old matter” and said it had already been resolved. She called for criminal proceedings against the accused, Pawan Verma, for fraud.

In fact, on Monday, media reports emerged that a Moradabad court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel in a 2017 cheque bounce case. The complaint was filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company. Following these reports, Ameesha broke her silence and shared her side of the story on Instagram. She wrote, “Media reports are talking about some proceedings being initiated by Pawan Verma in Moradabad. I would like to inform everyone that this is a very old case that was settled years ago. Pawan Verma signed the settlement deed and received the full agreed amount.”

Ameesha further stated, “Despite this, he has initiated proceedings by making false allegations. My lawyers are now initiating criminal proceedings for fraud against this person to expose his lies. I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who try to attract attention under false pretenses.”

This dispute stems from a 2017 wedding event. Moradabad-based event organizer Pawan Verma filed a complaint alleging that he had booked Ameesha Patel to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017. An advance of Rs 14.50 lakh was paid, and her accommodation was arranged at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.

However, the actress reportedly failed to attend. According to the complainant, after discussions, Ameesha promised to return the entire amount. It is alleged that Rs 10 lakh was returned in cash, but a cheque for the remaining Rs 4.50 lakh bounced. Following this, the organizer approached the court.

Why did court issue a non-bailable warrant?

Ameesha Patel repeatedly failed to appear in court during the trial. Nearly two years ago, she appeared in the Moradabad court and was granted bail, but it is alleged that she failed to comply with the bail conditions. Due to her absence despite multiple summons, the Moradabad ACJM-5 court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel on February 16, 2026. She has now been directed to appear in court on March 27. The complainant’s lawyer, Pankaj Sharma, stated that the case is pending under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ameesha Patel returned to the big screen in 2023 after a five-year hiatus with Gadar 2. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, proved to be a blockbuster, grossing Rs 686 crore worldwide.