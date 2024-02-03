Home

Entertainment

American Actor And Director Carl Weathers Dies at 76

American Actor And Director Carl Weathers Dies at 76

Carl Weathers, the American actor who portrayed boxer Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky,' passed away on Thursday

American actor and director Carl Weathers, who became well-known for portraying the energetic and dynamic boxer Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky,’ passed away on Thursday from an unknown illness. The 76-year-old actor also starred in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Predator. The former athlete-turned-actor played humour and action roles in shows like Arrested Development and The Mandalorian, where he starred in all three seasons of the popular Disney+ series.

Trending Now

Carl Weathers’ manager confirmed the news and said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep,” on Friday. The statement said he had passed away peacefully on Thursday night while sleeping, without giving a cause of death.

You may like to read

He starred in over 75 movies and TV series during the course of his more than 50-year Hollywood career, according to Deadline. Weathers, who was born in New Orleans in 1948, studied theatre acting while playing football at San Diego State University before signing with the Oakland Raiders in 1970.

Weathers, who has been married and divorced three times, leaves behind two children, Matthew and Jason. Weathers was called a ‘beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend’ in a statement issued by his management.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.