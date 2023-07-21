American Horror Story 12: Kim Kardashian’s Spooky Avatar Hints Mysterious And Chilling Plot, Watch Teaser

Home

American Horror Story 12 Teaser: Kim Kardashian is seen donning a platinum blonde wig with her skin painted white, signaling the season's horror narrative. Watch!

American Horror Story 12: The highly-anticipated first teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season of the acclaimed series, has been released, giving fans their first glimpse of Kim Kardashian in character. The upcoming season, which is subtitled Delicate, features the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star alongside renowned actresses Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

Although many details about the plot are being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the season is reportedly adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition. On the IMDb platform, Kardashian is credited with playing the character Siobhan Walsh. In the intriguing teaser trailer, Kim Kardashian is seen donning a platinum blonde wig with her skin painted white, signaling the season’s horror narrative. American Horror Story’s teaser ends with Kardashian tenderly cradling a baby, hinting at the mysterious and chilling plot to come.

Watch the horrifying teaser of American Horror Story 12:



Prior to the release of the trailer, it was disclosed that Kardashian had been diligently preparing for her acting debut by undergoing acting lessons. In an interview with Variety on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, the reality TV star expressed her excitement about the upcoming project and the challenge of taking on a new role.

American Horror Story has gained popularity for its anthology format, with each season focusing on a fresh storyline while featuring some recurring cast members. Delicate is said to be inspired by the horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby” and will also include talented actors like Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez, and Odessa A’zion.

Although some media outlets have described Delicate as Kim Kardashian’s acting debut, it is worth noting that she has previously made appearances in several projects. These include small acting roles in movies such as “Disaster Movie,” TV shows like “CSI: NY” and “Drop Dead Diva,” as well as cameos as herself in series like “How I Met Your Mother,” “30 Rock,” and “2 Broke Girls.”

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to stream on Hulu in the United States later this year.

