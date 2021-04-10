New York: American rapper DMX has passed away at the age of 50. He was on a life support system for a week now following a heart attack. DMX’s real name was Earl Simmons. Also Read - Rapper Kanye West Urinates on His Grammy Award, Shocking Video Leaves The Internet Stunned

Following DMX's death, his family issued a statement and said that he was "a warrior who fought till the very end". "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him…"Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX," the statement added.

Even his manager Steve Rifkind took to social media paying tributes and wrote, "The team is going to finish what we started and your legacy will never go away. That's my word. Rest Easy X".

DMX aka Dark Man X, was a leading hip-hop performer over the late 1990s and early 2000s. He gave a number of hits including “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” and “Party Up”. The rapper had also collaborated with several artists including JAY-Z, Ja Rule and LL Cool J. He had also appeared in a few films including Cradle 2 the Grave, Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.

DMX also publicly battled substance abuse for years and had also spent several years in rehab.

Several DMX fans took to Twitter expressing paying tributes to the rapper following the death. Tributes also poured in from celebrities including Ice Cube, Halle Berry among others who Tweeted remembering DMX’s work. Actor Halle Berry wrote, “His gift meant so much to so many” while rapper Ice Cube wrote, ”Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX.”