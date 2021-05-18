Hollywood: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande on Sunday married her luxury real estate agent fiance Dalton Gomez at her home in Los Angeles. The couple announced their engagement in December 2020. According to PEOPLE magazine, Ariana and Dalton got married in a tiny and intimate ceremony that comprised of less than 20 people. A soure told the portal: “It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier. As per the reports, the wedding took place in Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s home in California’s Montecito. Also Read - BTS Army Trends #BTSOurGreatestPrize After Band Loses to Lady Gaga at Grammys 2021 - Check Best Tweets

The source further told: "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house".



Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were seen for the first time together in public in a music video for ‘Stuck with U,’ a charity song she recorded with Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown in California and released earlier this month.

The lyrics of the song refer to the couple spending the lockdown together.

We wish them a happy married life.