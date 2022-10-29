American singer, pianist, and songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis passed away, just two days after he was falsely reported dead. The 87-year-old singer’s representative Zach Farnum confirmed his death to the media outlet via an email, according to Page Six. The same publication further reported that the singer passed away on Friday at his home in DeSoto Country in Mississippi. Singer Adnan Sami expressed grief over the demise of Legend Jerry Lee Lewis.Also Read - Adnan Sami Birthday: Singer Turns A Year Older, Top 5 Evergreen Songs Of Music Maestro That Charmed The Audience - Watch Video

Adnan took to Twitter to mourn his death and wrote, “Extremely Saddened to learn that the Legend & one of the Original Godfathers of Rock n Roll, JERRY LEE LEWIS has passed away…” He added, “He was undoubtedly a trailblazer, who more than earned his nickname ‘THE KILLER.’ He was a big inspiration to me in many ways! May he rest in peace…” Also Read - Adnan Sami Breaks Silence Over Cryptic 'Alvida' Post: 'For Heaven's Sake...If I Intended to Kill Myself...'

ADNAN SAMI EXPRESSES GRIEF ON TWITTER

Extremely Saddened to learn that the Legend & one of the Original Godfathers of Rock n Roll, JERRY LEE LEWIS has passed away… He was undoubtedly a trailblazer, who more than earned his nickname ‘THE KILLER.’ He was a big inspiration to me in many ways!

May he rest in peace…🙏 pic.twitter.com/tmN3N1YLg8 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 28, 2022

Two days ago, TMZ reported his death, however, his publicist was furious over the news report and denied it by saying its false. Lewis, famously dubbed ‘The Killer’ for his legendary piano playing, was a member of the group of rock luminaries that also included Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and Elvis Presley.

In 1986, he became the first member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

Lewis received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2005, and he was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Lewis was seen as a controversial character for his personal relationships despite his professional success. His seven weddings included bigamous unions and one with his cousin Myra Gale Brown, who was just 13 years old at the time of their nuptials. According to Page Six, Lewis had six kids overall. Tragically, two of them passed away at a young age–one in a car accident and one in a swimming pool accident.

