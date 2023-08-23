Home

Entertainment

America’s Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara Makes First Appearance To Film For Show Amid Divorce From Joe Manganiello

America’s Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara Makes First Appearance To Film For Show Amid Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Just a month after parting ways with her husband Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara arrived in Pasadena, California to start filming for the live shows of America’s Got Talent.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello officially tied the knots in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood sensation Sofia Vergara is heading back to work just a month after announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. The 51-year-old actress, known for playing the iconic role Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett on popular comedy show Modern Family, was snapped in California on the sets of America’s Got Talent as she begins the shooting for another season. Looking stylish as always, the actress held up a peace sign and smiled for the lenses like a warrior before walking off to get ready for the live shows.

Trending Now

Sofia Vergara Starts Filming Live Shows For America’s Got Talent

Sofía Vergara arrived in Pasadena, California to start filming for the live shows of America’s Got Talent Season 18. Her first appearance on America’s Got Talent post divorce filing saw the television personality in a chic yet elegant look. The Colombian-American actress who is one of the four judges of the reality show was all smiles as she arrived to shoot the episode of America’s Got Talent.

The Modern Family fame chose to keep it simple, and wore a white button-down shirt and light blue boot cut jeans. She paired her look with Christian Dior bag and cat-eyed sunglasses. Keeping her confidence high, the actress chose to complete her dress with clear platform heels.

Sharing the update on her Instagram account, the actress wrote “Back with my TV family. I’m so lucky to have you guys!!! @heidiklum @simoncowell @howiemandel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Part Ways

The former couple first met at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello officially tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida. But rumours sparked about a potential split when Sofia was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday vacation in Italy without her husband Joe Manganiello. The star dropped several pictures of relishing her getaway as she brought in her birthday. But fans were quick to notice Manganiello’s absence.

As per the divorce filing, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello parted their ways on July 2, and ‘irreconcilable differences’ were mentioned as the cause behind their split. The former couple also have a prenup in place as Vergara requested the court to uphold the premarital agreement. She also requested that the court confirms that certain assets would remain hers, during the process of this divorce including jewellery, artwork and ‘other personal effects’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES