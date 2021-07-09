Mumbai: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor joined the team on Friday. Naga, who has a massive fan base in Tollywood, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets of the upcoming movie in Ladakh. Apart from playing the lead character in the upcoming film, Aamir is also producing the project along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. A source close to the production earlier said, “Aamir has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion. What’s more, he’s even looking into the edit and backend work of the film himself. He’s completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred percent.Also Read - KRK on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: Mujhe Pata The Yeh Shaadi Zyada Saal Nahi Chal Sakti Kyunki Aamir Bhai Bahot Rangeen Mizaj Aadmi Hai

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who are now separated, can be seen posing for the camera together. In a joint statement, the ex-couple said that they are ready to start a new chapter in their life and hope that everyone sees ‘this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Also Read - Hina Khan Reacts To Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: 'Maturity Starts When Drama Ends'

Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Release Video Message A Day After Announcing Separation: 'We Are Happy, Still One Family'

Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours 😍

Love.

Kiran & Aamir.@chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/HC2qfFSomm — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 9, 2021



Laal Singh Chaddha reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in 3 Idiots. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.

Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India’s historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in the upcoming movie. Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas.