Amid Animal’s Success, Chhattisgarh’s INC MP Ranjeet Ranjan Slams Ranbir Kapoor’s Blockbuster After Daughter Came Out of Theater Crying

Amid the success of Ranbir Kapoor's superhit movie Animal's, Chhattisgarh's INC MP Ranjeet Ranjan slammed the content of the film after her daughter came out of the theater crying.

Ranjeet Ranjan slams Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie

Ever since the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal, it has consistently grabbed headlines. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the movie is facing criticism for its harmful and misogynistic content. A new controversy escalated when Chhattisgarh’s INC MP Ranjeet Ranjan expressed her disapproval of the film’s content.

According to Ranjan, when her daughter went to watch the film, her reaction was extremely distressing as she came out of the theatre in tears. The movie was so unsettling for Ranjan’s daughter that she had to leave halfway through.

In a conversation with AajTak, Chhattisgarh’s INC MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “Cinema is a mirror of society. We have grown up watching it, watching cinema and youth is quite influenced nowadays some such films are coming, if you start from Kabir to Pushpa and now a picture is going on ‘Animal‘. I won’t be able to tell you that my daughter had so many girls with her who were in college. Studying in the second year. She cried”

Later, the MP emphasized that movies should not depict extensive violence and harassment of women. Ranjan also criticized director Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s previous film, ‘Kabir Singh,’ as another example where violence against women is glorified, sending a wrong message to society.

Beyond the movie’s content, Chhattisgarh’s MP also criticized the song ‘Arjan Vailly,’ stating, “The third is the history of Punjab. Hari Singh of Nalwa. There is a song in it that Phad Ke Gandasi Mari. This has added history to a gang war, a war of hatred between two families. In the film, the way he kills the hero by carrying big weapons in the college looks bad. No law is even punishing him, all this is shown in the picture, which is wrong.”

Despite being surrounded by controversies due to its violence and misogyny, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s movie has been successful at the box office. The film continues to generate significant revenue, having crossed the ₹500 crore mark in gross worldwide earnings. Since its debut on December 1, the Bollywood film has maintained a strong presence at the box office.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

