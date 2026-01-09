Amid AP Dhillon viral clip row, did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya quietly split? Here’s what we know

However, Filmfare reports that the duo has now broken up, sparking online speculation and widespread discussion among fans. The news has left many curious about the reasons behind the split and whether it will be confirmed by the pair themselves.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been making headlines recently, with fans admiring their closeness and chemistry. From public appearances to social media moments, the pair often shared glimpses of their life together, which kept everyone talking. Over the past year, their bond seemed strong and full of memorable moments.

Tara Sutaria-AP Dhillon controversy

Adding to the chatter, a video from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral, where he shared a friendly kiss with Tara. An edited version circulated online, making it appear that Veer was unhappy with the moment. Tara clarified the incident on social media, explaining that the clip was misrepresented and calling out false narratives and clever editing. Veer also responded humorously, noting that the footage attributed to him was actually from another song.

See this autotune made singer,ap dhillon trying to kiss tara sutaria on stage and make her uncomfortable,bro veer pahariya ur a coward. pic.twitter.com/9wY4Fn3xWY — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) December 27, 2025

Tara Sutaria’s clarification

Later, Tara shared a clarification about the incident and wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer also commented on the post, clarifying the misunderstanding: “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru, Jokers” These posts helped clarify that the viral clip was misrepresented, and both Tara and Veer addressed the false narratives with humor and positivity.

What comes next for the duo?

Fans are closely watching their social media and public appearances for any signs about the relationship. Whether they address the rumors or continue quietly, the curiosity around Tara and Veer’s bond remains high.

Despite the reports, both Tara and Veer still follow each other on Instagram, and their pictures together remain visible. This has left fans divided, with many wondering whether the breakup is genuine or just another rumor fueled by social media speculation.