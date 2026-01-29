Home

Entertainment

Amid Border 2 success, Varun Dhawan shares shocking BTS video where he suffers painful injury – Watch viral video

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video from the sets of Border 2 and recounted an accident where he smashed his tailbone. Watch

Varun Dhawan may be riding high on the appreciation pouring in for Border 2, but the journey to the screen came with its share of bruises, quite literally. The actor recently revealed that he suffered a painful tailbone injury while performing a high-risk action sequence for the war drama, calling it the worst pain he has ever experienced.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video from the set and recounted the incident in detail. The injury occurred when he tried to avoid crashing into the camera during a stunt. “I smashed my tailbone into a rock,” he wrote, adding that the impact left him with a hairline fracture. “It was the worst pain I ever felt. I feel I am still healing from it,” the actor admitted candidly.

Despite barely being able to walk after the fall, Varun chose to push through the day’s shoot. He credited his team for their support, saying he was grateful to everyone who helped him continue filming under extremely difficult circumstances. Signing off with gratitude, the actor described the experience as challenging but fulfilling, reflecting on the demanding nature of action-heavy films like Border 2.

Watch the viral BTS video from the sets of Border 2:

Directed and co-written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war film Border. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J.P. Films, the movie revisits the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a much larger canvas.

Unlike the original, which primarily focused on the Indian Army, Border 2 presents a multi-front narrative, showcasing coordinated operations by the Army, Air Force and Navy. Sunny Deol returns as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, serving as the emotional core and mentor to a group of younger soldiers played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles. Adding to the franchise’s momentum, producer Bhushan Kumar recently confirmed that Border 3 has already been greenlit and will be developed in the future.

