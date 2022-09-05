Amit Shah Meets Rohit Shetty: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai. Buffering media director Amit B Wadhwani was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House. After meeting Rohit, Amit Shah took to Twitter and shared a picture with the ‘Singham’ director. In the photo, Rohit and Shah can be seen sitting across each other engaged in a discussion. “Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai,” Shah tweeted along the picture.Also Read - Brahmastra Makers Lose Rs 1.50 Crore After Last Minute Cancellation of Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad: Report

Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/pfzPI2c3j6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2022



The meeting of Amit Shah and Rohit Shetty took place at times when the Bollywood industry is facing a severe wrath of a section of netiznes who are calling for a complete ‘Boycott’ of the Hindi film fraternity. From the last couple of months ‘Boycott Bollywood’ is trending big time on social media and several big budget movies including ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Liger’ tanked at the box-office owing to this cancel culture. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Event With Jr NTR Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

A few days ago, Amit Shah had met Telugu stalwart Jr NTR in Hyderabad. Shah had shared several pictures from his meeting with the ‘RRR’ star as well. In the first picture, they shook hands while in the next both of them held a bouquet and smiled looking at the camera. The duo sat with each other and conversed in the other photos. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants. Also Read - Amit Shah Instructs Delhi Police To Make ‘Forensic Investigation’ Mandatory For Crimes With Over 6 Years In Jail

Sharing the pictures, Shah captioned the post, “Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad.”

He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor. Resharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words.”

Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad. అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022



Jr NTR and Shah’s meeting took place on August 22.