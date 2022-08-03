Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres in less than 10 days. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. And days ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the online trend that demands boycott of the film has left the makers and Aamir concerned.Also Read - Aamir Khan Schools Karan Johar on Discussing Other Celebs’ Sex Lives on Koffee With Karan 7 - Watch

Amid the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha controversy, lead actors- Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently requested everyone to not boycott the film and now the Bollywood industry has also started to extend their support to the film. Versatile actor-model Milind Soman is one of the first ones to publicly voice out his opinion on the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend. Milind took to Twitter to show his support for the film and undermine the trolls. He tweeted, “Trolls can’t stop a good film.”

Trolls can’t stop a good film 🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 2, 2022



For the uninitiated, several tweets featuring Aamir Khan’s stills from his 2014 film PK were shared as part of #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend. Many targeted the actor for allegedly insulting Hindu deities in the film. Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir’s controversial “India’s growing intolerance” statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

In 2015, Aamir had said in an interview, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will.” His former wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Aamir Khan on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

Meanwhile, reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir said at a press conference recently, “That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts they believe that… And that’s quite untrue. I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films.”