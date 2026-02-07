Home

Entertainment

Amid breakup rumours with Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria opens up about her personal goals, Only we know...

Amid breakup rumours with Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria opens up about her personal goals, ‘Only we know…’

The actress shares her thoughts on personal growth and priorities while social media continues to speculate about changes in her private life.

In recent days, Tara Sutaria has found herself at the center of attention, not because of a new film announcement, but due to growing curiosity around her personal life. While social media continues to speculate about her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya, Tara has chosen not to address the rumours directly. Instead, she has spoken about something far more personal to her right now: peace of mind.

Her words come at a time when public scrutiny around celebrities often moves faster than facts. Rather than reacting to speculation, Tara appears focused on staying grounded and clear-headed.

What did Tara Sutaria say?

In a recent interview, Tara shared her thoughts on what success truly means to her. She explained that success is not only about achievements or fame. For her, it is about internal peace of mind, being surrounded by a few people who truly care, and having a strong understanding of herself.

She also reflected on growing up in the public eye and how that experience shaped her outlook. Over time, she said, she has learned what helps her stay calm and balanced. “I’ve learned how to protect my peace,” Tara shared, highlighting how important emotional stability has become for her.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tara Sutaria on self-care

Speaking further about self-care, Tara touched upon how personal emotional regulation is. She said that only individuals truly know what helps them feel calm. “Only we know how to calm our nervous systems,” she noted, suggesting that external opinions often matter far less than personal awareness.

Also read: 1.5 minute VIRAL VIDEO: Tara Sutaria breaks silence on AP Dhillon concert clip, says ‘clever…’

About breakup rumours of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Speculation about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship gained momentum after reports suggested the two may have parted ways. Sources close to the couple claimed that they had decided to end their relationship, though neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed or denied the claims.

The pair were earlier in the spotlight following viral videos from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. Clips showed Tara sharing a friendly moment with the singer on stage, while Veer was seen in the audience. Social media users interpreted his reaction as discomfort.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.