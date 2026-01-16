Home

Amid clash with Yash’s Toxic, Aditya Dhar clears the air on the release of Dhurandhar 2, ‘See you in cinemas…’

Aditya Dhar responds to rumors regarding the release of Dhurandhar amidst the clash with Yash's Toxic. The director confirms the film will stick to its scheduled release, assuring fans with a confident message.

The excitement around Dhurandhar 2 continues to grow, as fans eagerly anticipate the sequel to the hit thriller Dhurandhar. With the first part becoming a massive success at the box office, all eyes are on the second installment, set to release on March 19, 2026. However, recent rumors suggesting the film might be delayed to avoid a clash with KGF fame Yash’s Toxic have sparked confusion among fans.

Aditya Dhar sets the record straight on the clash

As the rumors of a postponement began circulating, fans took to social media to share their love for Dhurandhar, tagging Aditya Dhar in their posts. One fan shared how they had watched the film multiple times in theatres, expressing excitement for the sequel. In response, Aditya reposted the message on his Instagram story, thanking the fan and confirming, “See you in cinemas on 19th March!” This quick response from the director served to calm the worries of fans, ensuring that the highly anticipated sequel would stick to its original release date.

What to Expect from Dhurandhar 2?

The Dhurandhar franchise, known for its gripping espionage thriller plotlines, draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel will dive deeper into the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, exploring his rise in Lyari and his involvement in covert anti-terror operations.

Along with Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, creating a star-studded ensemble cast. The movie promises to be an action-packed experience, continuing the high-octane thrills of the first part. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Akshaye Khanna may have a short flashback role.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

While Dhurandhar 2 is eagerly awaited, it will face stiff competition at the box office, with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups releasing on the same day. Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is a period gangster drama that marks the return of Yash to the big screen after his success with KGF: Chapter 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. While both films promise to deliver unique cinematic experiences, it will be interesting to see how they perform against each other in theatres.

