Amid the panic around the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebs have been sharing posts and photos on social media helping spread awareness about the virus which has killed more than 4000 people across the globe. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, everyone has been sharing informative posts on their respective social media accounts in order to prevent the virus from spreading any further. Now, joining them is actor Arjun Kapoor, who shared a post for the paparazzi and asked them to be sensible.

In a post shared by Arjun Kapoor, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote how the paparazzi followed him to his doctor's clinic for where he was present for his routine ultrasound and how they wanted to click his pictures. However, given how the pandemic is spreading day by day, Arjun refused to get photos clicked and in fact, asked the paparazzi to go home and stay safe.

“I love my job and am okay with the attention media gives but genuinely I don’t believe now is the time for us to be normal and just pose of images getting in and out of trying to maintain a sane life.” Adding, “Short term distance is better for long term proximity that everyone enjoys,” he further wrote, before adding, “Stay healthy and stay home,” wrote Arjun Kapoor in his Instagram post.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak because of which mostly all theatres across the country have been shut. The film, which was slated to hit the big screens in March 2020 has now been postponed.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama Panipat will also be seen in Chale Chalo which is being helmed by Kaashvie Nair.