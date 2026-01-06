Home

Amid dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute makes BOLD move, updates her...

Karina Kubiliute takes a bold step amid dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan by updating her Instagram bio.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and 18-year-old cheerleader Karina Kubiliute recently became the subject of widespread speculation regarding their alleged relationship. The rumors first gained traction after the two were reportedly seen sharing similar vacation pictures from Goa. However, Karina has now cleared the air with a direct message, making it clear that there’s no truth to the rumors.

Karina clarifies the rumors with a bold move

In response to the growing gossip, Karina took to her Instagram and updated her bio to say “I don’t know Kartik.” This move was a straightforward way of denying the rumors and putting an end to the speculation. Her bold message was a clear attempt to address the situation head-on, ensuring that her personal life remained private and free from unfounded claims.

How did the rumors start?

The dating rumors between Kartik and Karina began when fans noticed that both shared similar beach pictures on their Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, a towel in the background appeared to be the same, which led people to connect the dots and assume they were vacationing together. These photos quickly went viral, and the speculation around their relationship intensified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@karinakubiliute_x)

The reaction of public

Once the rumors started circulating, netizens began to comment on the age gap between Kartik, who is 35, and Karina, who is 18. Some even trolled Kartik for allegedly dating someone so much younger. However, with Karina’s clear Instagram bio update, it’s now evident that the rumors were baseless. While Karina has publicly denied the relationship, Kartik has yet to release any official statement.

Kartik Aaryan’s history of dating rumors

Kartik has often found himself at the center of dating rumors, especially with his co-stars. One of his most talked-about rumored relationships was with Sara Ali Khan, which started while filming Love Aaj Kal (2020), though they reportedly broke up before the movie’s release. He was also linked to Ananya Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), though both have always maintained they are just friends.

In addition to Karina, Kartik’s name has recently been connected to actress Sreeleela, adding fuel to the speculation. Sreeleela, like the other rumored names, has yet to confirm or deny any relationship.

