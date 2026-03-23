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Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Arjun Rampal recalls 26/11 blast: Its revenge…

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Arjun Rampal recalls 26/11 blast: ‘It’s revenge…’

Arjun Rampal opens up about a deeply personal memory while discussing his role in Ranveer Singh's mega blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, revealing how past experiences shaped his connection to the film.

Success wave around Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow as powerful performances and gripping storytelling keep audiences hooked. Amid this massive response Arjun Rampal opened up about deeply personal memory linked to 26/11 attacks. Actor shared how painful experience stayed with him for years and how his role in film became emotional outlet. His reflection adds intense real life layer to cinematic narrative making his performance even more impactful for viewers.

What did Arjun Rampal say?

Arjun Rampal revealed that in 2008 he was heading out to celebrate birthday with friends when first explosion occurred. He shared “I heard that sound and the whole glass kind of shook and rattled and we were like What the hell was that Within 10 minutes our phones started ringing and everyone said there was some gang war that had broken out in Colaba In 20–30 minutes the entire Four Seasons hotel was cordoned off Adarsh Jatia very graciously gave me a suite and said You can stay here for the night but we can’t let anybody go out it’s not safe”

He further added “On my birthday I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out In the morning when I drove back home I had to stop at least three times because I felt like I was going to be sick When Aditya Dhar narrated the 26/11 sequence to me I knew I was going to have my revenge, its revenge and that’s what I did with Dhurandhar All I want to say is Bharat Mata Ki Jai”

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal- “The Angel of Death”

In film Arjun Rampal portrayed ISI Major Iqbal aka The Angel of Death, who plays key role during attack sequence. Character shows chilling contrast as he remains in control while chaos unfolds. This intense portrayal connects strongly with actor’s real life memory making performance feel raw and authentic. In sequel story continues as Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza Ali Mazari seeking revenge leading to powerful confrontation.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In this sequel Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi known as Hamza Ali Mazari. Plot follows his mission through dangerous global networks involving intelligence agencies crime groups and hidden conspiracies. Film balances high intensity action with emotional backstory giving depth to character and making narrative more engaging.

Along with Ranveer Singh film features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Strong ensemble cast combined with gripping narrative has ensured packed shows across multiple regions.

About the massive success of Dhurandhar franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar film has seen massive success across markets. First installment collected around Rs 1360 crore worldwide setting strong base for sequel. Dhurandhar 2 opened with Rs 145 crore on day one and crossed Rs 450 crore domestic within four days.

Worldwide total has already touched around Rs 750 crore showing unstoppable momentum. Strong word of mouth and packed screenings indicate film will continue record breaking run in coming days.

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