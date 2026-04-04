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Amid Dhurandhar 2s massive success, Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani dance together at event, Mukesh Ambanis smile steals the show– Watch Video

Amid Dhurandhar 2’s massive success, Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani dance together at event, Mukesh Ambani’s smile steals the show– Watch Video

The Dhurandhar 2 success celebration turned lively as Ranveer Singh danced alongside Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s beaming smile captured attention, making the moment memorable for fans across social media platforms.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken Bollywood by storm, breaking records and crossing Rs 1,500 crore in just 16 days. The film’s runaway success has made its lead, Ranveer Singh, the center of attention at Mumbai’s NMACC third anniversary event. True to his energetic style, Ranveer lit up the stage and audience with lively dance moves, infectious charm and his signature enthusiasm, leaving fans thrilled and creating a memorable evening.

Ranveer Singh brings his charismatic energy to NMACC

At the event, Ranveer Singh was seen grooving to his popular track Gallan Goodiyan. Close by, billionaire and India’s leading business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were seated. Nita joined in the fun, moving to the music and tapping feat with Ranveer, while Mukesh adorably watched from his seat, smiling at the lively atmosphere.

Later, Ranveer took the stage with singers Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. At one point, Shankar lifted Ranveer’s arm in a playful gesture, celebrating his box office triumph. Fans cheered loudly for his portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the character who has become a cultural phenomenon with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Check out viral video from the event here

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The reactions of fans over viral video

Social media buzzed with admiration for Ranveer Singh’s performance. Fans praised his energy, style and connection with audiences. One fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh dancing with Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan… next level madness. His energy is unmatched.” Another remarked how his performance has redefined Bollywood success, emphasizing how Dhurandhar’s box office triumph proves his immense appeal.

Ranveer looked stylish in a bandhgala suit with a light pocket square. His shorter hairstyle after long locks for Dhurandhar, paired with a stud earring and tinted glasses, gave him a refined yet energetic look.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel has delivered exceptional box office performance and is now marching towards Rs 1000 crore benchmark at domestic box office. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal and Bimal Oberoi, each delivering powerful performances.

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