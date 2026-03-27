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Amid Dhurandhar 2s success, SS Rajamouli makes BIG move, releases Varanasi in 2 parts

Amid Dhurandhar 2’s success, SS Rajamouli makes BIG move, releases ‘Varanasi’ in 2 parts

SS Rajamouli to release his upcoming mega movie Varanasi in two parts? Here' s the truth!

The historic box office success of Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly changed the vision of veteran director SS Rajamouli to rethink his strategy to release his upcoming film, Varanasi. Rumours are circulating that his next mega-budget film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will now be released in two parts instead of one. Seeing the success of the two-part formula with Dhurandhar, Rajamouli is reportedly considering presenting this Rs 1000 crore film on a larger canvas. Interestingly, these reports were initially dismissed as mere rumours, but according to the latest update from Bollywood Hungama, the makers are now seriously exploring the two-part release strategy.

Mahesh Babu’s film Varanasi is based on time travel and is being made on a massive budget of approximately Rs 1000 crore. A source close to the project told the portal that SS Rajamouli’s team felt a three-hour film would not do justice to such a grand story.

Will the film Varanasi be released in two parts?

The success of Dhurandhar has shown that if the story is strong, audiences are willing to watch it in two parts. Therefore, SS Rajamouli now wants to present his mega story on a larger canvas without rushing. Interestingly, similar to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, there are reports that this will not be a sequel, but a single film that will be released in two parts.

However, SS Rajamouli has completely denied these reports. Last month, in an interview with international media, he clarified that Varanasi is planned as a single film, with no sequel or separate parts. He assured that it will be a standalone film, likely running a little over three hours. This means that Rajamouli is currently focused on bringing his entire story to the big screen in one go.

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It’s worth noting that SS Rajamouli’s 2022 film RRR was a massive box office success. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan played the lead roles, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt made cameo appearances. Rajamouli is currently busy with the production of Varanasi, which will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

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