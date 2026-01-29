Home

Entertainment

Amid Dhurandhars historic run, Ranveer Singh lands into legal trouble over…

Amid Dhurandhar’s historic run, Ranveer Singh lands into legal trouble over…

A legal case from before Dhurandhar’s release involving Ranveer Singh allegedly mimicking a Chavundi Daiva scene from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Part 1, has come into the spotlight again.

Ranveer Singh, who is currently riding the massive success of Dhurandhar, has once again found himself at the center of controversy. The film, which was released in December 2025, has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in just three weeks, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. However, despite the celebrations, an old incident from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa 2025 has resurfaced, drawing attention from legal authorities and the public alike.

What happened at IFFI Goa?

The controversy dates back to the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa on November 28, 2025. Ranveer Singh performed a mimicry act inspired by a scene from Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1, specifically the Chaundi Daiva sequence, a sacred ritual dedicated to Goddess Chavundi. The act, which was meant to pay tribute to the film, reportedly offended certain members of the community who considered it disrespectful.

Also read: Rishab Shetty breaks silence on daiva mimicry following Ranveer Singh backlash, ‘Wherever I go…’

FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru

Recently, the matter has resurfaced, and an FIR has been filed against Ranveer at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The complaint was lodged by Prashanth Methal, a 46-year-old Bengaluru-based advocate. The FIR cites Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and alleges that the actor’s performance demeaned revered elements of the Daiva tradition. According to the complaint, the video of the act was seen on December 2, 2025, on Instagram while Methal was at the Karnataka State Billiards Association.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Actor @RanveerOfficial‘s depiction of the Daiva during the international Film festival continues to land him in trouble, despite his apology an FIR has now been registered in Bengaluru against the actor. The complainant alleges he has hurt religious sentiments. pic.twitter.com/6OMeKsGN8n — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) January 28, 2026

Ranveer’s response and apology

After the backlash, Ranveer Singh issued a public apology on social media on December 2, emphasizing that his intention was never to hurt sentiments. He wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

#RanveerSingh publicly apologised after facing backlash for mimicking #RishabShetty’s iconic Daiva portrayal from #Kantara. His exaggerated act, performed on stage in the presence of Rishab himself, drew sharp criticism on social media, especially after he mistakenly referred to… pic.twitter.com/5eTHuzwDtF — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 2, 2025

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, stars Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent on a high-stakes mission in Karachi. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik and Manav Gohil. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has been a commercial and critical success, celebrated for its action sequences and gripping storyline.

Also read: Is Vicky Kaushal set to join Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2? Here’s what we know

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.