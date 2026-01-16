Home

Amid Dhurandhar’s massive run, Sanjay Dutt brings home Tesla Cybertruck worth Rs…, video goes viral

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt brings home a Tesla Cybertruck. The actor was spotted enjoying a drive in Mumbai as the video goes viral.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is once again making headlines though this time it is not because of a film scene or a public appearance. The actor was recently seen out on Mumbai roads in a vehicle that instantly caught attention. People nearby stopped to look phones came out and within minutes visuals began circulating online. At first glance the car looked nothing like what is usually seen on Indian streets and curiosity quickly followed.

Sanjay Dutt’s brings home the future

It was only later that it became clear that Sanjay Dutt had brought home a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, reportedly priced close to Rs 50 lakh. Several videos and photos shared on social media show the actor enjoying a relaxed drive through Mumbai. The sharp-edged design of the vehicle made it stand out as one of the rarest sightings in the city.

However, Tesla has not officially launched the Cybertruck in India which makes this appearance even more special. The vehicle is believed to have entered the country through private import routes a method often used by celebrities and enthusiast collectors.

Why is the Tesla Cybertruck so unique?

The Tesla Cybertruck is unlike traditional pickup trucks. It features a stainless steel exterior that gives it an armored look. The all electric vehicle is packed with advanced technology including steer by wire systems rear wheel steering and large touchscreen displays inside the cabin. It also offers high capacity power outlets which can be used to run tools or equipment. Globally the Cybertruck has sparked strong reactions with some praising its bold design while others question its practicality visibility and driving comfort. Fingerprints on the steel body and its unusual shape have also been widely discussed.

In the United States the Cybertruck starts at around $80,000 with higher variants priced above that. In India unofficial estimates suggest a price of nearly Rs 50.70 lakh ex showroom. Tesla has not announced any plans to officially sell or price the Cybertruck in India making such private imports rare and eye catching.

The success of Dhurandhar

Sanjay Dutt’s new purchase comes at a time when his film Dhurandhar is enjoying massive success worldwide. The film also stars Ranveer Singh Akshaye Khanna Arjun Rampal R Madhavan Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar the movie has been praised for its gripping espionage storyline intense action and strong performances.

