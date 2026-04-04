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Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan opens up on bond with Aishwarya Rai: We were always...

Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan opens up on bond with Aishwarya Rai: ‘We were always…’

Abhishek Bachchan shares rare details about his bond with Aishwarya Rai, calling their marriage a partnership built on friendship and values.

For years, the marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a topic of constant discussion. From public appearances to social media silence, every small detail has often been closely watched. At times, rumours even hinted at trouble in their relationship. But through it all, the couple has chosen dignity over noise, never reacting publicly, never confirming any speculation.

Now, in a rare and honest chat, Abhishek has shared a glimpse into their relationship, and his words paint a very different picture from what gossip suggests.

‘We were always buddies first’

Speaking on a podcast with Lilly Singh, Abhishek spoke about how his bond with Aishwarya started. And it wasn’t romantic at first. “We weren’t in a relationship together. We were always buddies. We were always friends.” He explained that their love story grew naturally over time, during their courtship. There was no sudden shift. just a strong friendship that slowly turned into something deeper.

Abhishek made it clear that their marriage has never been about roles or expectations. He said, “It was always about a partnership.” He shared that they never sat down and discussed who would bring what into the relationship. For them, things simply fell into place on their own. What stood out was his honesty when he said this approach did not come from ego, but from how he was raised. He further added, “I was always brought up to believe you earn your wins.”

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The actor also touched upon how being from a film family comes with certain assumptions. While many believe star kids are handed easy opportunities, Abhishek hinted that his journey had its own challenges and learning curve.

Parenting Aaradhya: Leading by example

When it comes to parenting, both Abhishek and Aishwarya follow a simple rule: don’t just teach, show. Talking about their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, he said, “In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her what is right and what is wrong.” He added that they focus on living with strong values so that Aaradhya learns naturally by observing them. Instead of strict lessons, they believe in everyday actions shaping her understanding of right and wrong.

A marriage that stays strong despite noise

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private yet grand ceremony. Over the years, their relationship has often been under public scrutiny, with rumours surfacing from time to time. However, neither of them has ever confirmed any such claims.

In 2011, the couple welcomed Aaradhya, a moment that fans still remember fondly. Today, despite constant chatter, they continue to present a united front, choosing to keep their personal life grounded and away from unnecessary noise.

In a world full of speculation, Abhishek’s words offer a simple takeaway: sometimes, the strongest relationships are the ones that grow quietly, built on friendship, respect, and understanding.

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