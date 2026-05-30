Amid Don 3 controversy, Ranveer Singh enjoys Budapest getaway with Arsenal star Declan Rice ahead of UEFA Champions League Final

A candid moment featuring Ranveer Singh and footballer Declan Rice in Budapest has gone viral online, sparking excitement among fans of both Bollywood and football.

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Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice (PC: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh may currently be at the centre of the ongoing Don 3 controversy, but the Bollywood star appears to be making the most of his time away from the spotlight. The actor recently grabbed attention after sharing a special moment from Budapest, where he met Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final. While discussions around his dispute with the makers of Don 3 continue back home, fans were excited to see a different side of Ranveer as he enjoyed a football-filled getaway in Europe. The viral picture quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.

Why is Ranveer Singh trending from Budapest?

Ranveer Singh surprised fans when he shared a picture with Arsenal and England football star Declan Rice on his Instagram Stories. Along with the image, the actor wrote “about last night,” giving followers a glimpse into his recent outing in Budapest. The photograph instantly caught attention online as football and Bollywood fans celebrated the unexpected crossover. Both Ranveer and Rice appeared relaxed and cheerful, making the picture one of the most discussed celebrity posts of the day.

See viral picture of Ranveer Singh with Declan Rice here

Why is Budapest special for Ranveer Singh?

The actor is known to be a passionate Arsenal supporter. His visit to Budapest comes at a crucial moment for the club as Arsenal prepares for the UEFA Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30. Given his long-standing love for football and Arsenal, many fans were not surprised to see him spending time with one of the club’s biggest stars.

Declan Rice has played a major role in Arsenal’s successful campaign and remains one of the most influential players in the squad heading into the European showdown. Adding to the excitement, Ranveer has also appeared in a promotional campaign for Sony Sports Network ahead of the much-awaited Champions League Final.

Did Ranveer interact with fans in Budapest?

Apart from meeting Declan Rice, Ranveer also made time for fans during his stay in Budapest. Several photos surfaced online showing the actor happily posing for selfies with admirers who happened to spot him during his visit. These candid interactions further delighted fans, who praised the actor for remaining approachable despite the ongoing controversy.

Ranveer with fans in Budapest pic.twitter.com/Ml2yBGlkh1 — justagurl❥ (@jviciouslady) May 29, 2026

What is happening in the Don 3 controversy?

While enjoying his European trip, Ranveer continues to face scrutiny over his exit from Don 3. The actor has been issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following a complaint related to the film.

According to reports, the dispute stems from allegations that Ranveer’s departure from the project caused financial losses estimated at around Rs 45 crore for the producers. The complaint was reportedly submitted by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. FWICE later announced the directive, asking its members not to work with the actor until the matter is resolved.

Also read: From Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra to Salman Khan, Bollywood celebrities whose film exits grabbed headlines

What is Ranveer Singh’s side of the story?

Sources close to Ranveer have maintained that the project had not reached complete creative readiness when he decided to step away. According to his camp, several story elements remained unresolved and there was no fully locked script despite years of development. However, the producers reportedly disagree with this claim and have stated that the screenplay was shared in stages and approved throughout the development process.

Following the controversy, Ranveer’s spokesperson released a statement saying, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”